From May-September, 300+, and October-April, 100+ select purveyors of high quality, value-priced 'finds' sell at this destination for treasure hunters, fashionistas, designers, Hollywood set decorators and people who want to see and be seen. Voted as Time Out Chicago's 'Best Market' in 2013, and featured in Travel & Leisure, the NY Times, Lucky Magazine, UK's Guardian and more, the Randolph Street Market Festival is considered 'a mecca of cool', 'the best hot spot for antiquing', 'the best Chicago venue for people watching', and 'the Barney's of Vintage'. Celebrity designer Nate Berkus says, 'I love this market...the quality is incredible!'



For more information visit: www.randolphstreetmarket.com



WHEN:

May 27 + 28th

June 24th + 25th

July 29th + 30th

August 26th + 27th

September 23rd + 24th



Saturday: 10am-5pm *with 8am-10am (early buying May-Sept only)

Sunday: 10 am to 5 pm



WHERE: Beaux Arts Plumber's Hall, 1340 W. Washington Street, Chicago



PRICE: Discounted $8 tickets are available in advance as well as group packages; general admission $10, students with ID $5 at the gate. Children 12 and under free.