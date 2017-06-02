The quintessential summer street fest, the 11th annual Do Division Street Fest & Sidewalk Sale, is set to rock Chicago June 2 - 4 on Division between Damen and Leavitt with over 10 blocks of food, shopping, art and of course, electrifying live music - headlined by The Ponys, ADULT., Shannon & The Clams, Lucky Boys Confusion and many more. This year's blacktop bash also includes two fests-within-a-fest; the Family Fun Fest and Do Fashion Fest, in addition to lots of ice cold beer and local eats.



Friday, June 2nd

5-10pm

Saturday & Sunday,

June 3rd & 4th

12-10pm