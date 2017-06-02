Do Division Street Fest & Sidewalk Sale
Friday
Jun 2, 2017 – All Day
(daily for 2 times)
2000 W. Division St.
Chicago, IL 60630 Map
The quintessential summer street fest, the 11th annual Do Division Street Fest & Sidewalk Sale, is set to rock Chicago June 2 - 4 on Division between Damen and Leavitt with over 10 blocks of food, shopping, art and of course, electrifying live music - headlined by The Ponys, ADULT., Shannon & The Clams, Lucky Boys Confusion and many more. This year's blacktop bash also includes two fests-within-a-fest; the Family Fun Fest and Do Fashion Fest, in addition to lots of ice cold beer and local eats.
Friday, June 2nd
5-10pm
Saturday & Sunday,
June 3rd & 4th
12-10pm
