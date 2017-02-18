93XRT Show

Mavis Staples

Chicago Symphony Center

February 17

8 PM

Mavis Staples: As a member of her family's band, The Staple Singers, Mavis Staples became one of the most popular gospel singers of the 1950s. Due to her father's friendship with Martin Luther King, Jr., she became a major voice (literally) in the civil rights movement, performing tour dates at dozens of protests. Both through her work with the Staple Singers and her solo career, Maples has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The success of her most recent album, 2010's You Are Not Alone has led to a number of highly anticipated tour dates in 2011, lasting well into 2012.



A Chicago native, Mavis Staples began singing Gospel in local churches with her family in the late 40s, traveling throughout the South in the early 50s. Their popularity and folk music style led to the group becoming prominent in the civil rights movement of the 60s, covering some of the most popular protest standards of the era at rallies and tour dates. The family band scored a number of hit singles throughout the 70s, including "I'll Take You There", "Let's Do It Again", and "Respect Yourself." While Mavis' solo career began to a sleepy reception, she hit her stride with Time Waits for No One and The Voice, both featuring production and writing assistance from Prince. Staples' 2004 album, Have A Little Faith received rave reviews from critics, as well as once again reigniting her career.



Staples' latest release, You Are Not Alone, has shown that, even though Mavis may not release an album every year, her talent will never cease.

